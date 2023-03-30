One in five young people will have mental health problem in life —Expert

By: Sade Oguntola

Asido Foundation, in collaboration with Leap Africa and Nigeria Youth Future Funds, through a one-year programme, is training 57 undergraduates drawn from five universities as mental advocates to stem common mental health problems among young people across Nigeria.

The undergraduates at the training funded by Ford Foundation and MacArthur Foundation are from the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife; University of Ibadan, Lead City University, University of Lagos and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Chief executive officer, Asido Foundation, Dr Jibril Abdulmalik, speaking on the overview of mental health at the training in Ibadan, said mental health problems are common, cutting…