Our son is not a terrorist, Ayere community replies Kogi Assembly

Yekini Jimoh – Lokoja

The people of Ayere community in Kogi have said that their son, Hon. Olusola Kilani Lumoh, member representing Ijumu Constituency in State House of Assembly has never been associated with terrorism either at home or anywhere else.

Recall Hon Olusola Kilani Olumoh was suspended by Kogi State House of Assembly over alleged involvement in terrorist activities by security report.

The National President of Ayere Community Development Association, (ACDA) Chief M. O. Otitoju in a press statement issued on Thursday and made available to newsmen in Lokoja said “We affirm that Ayere community has never been linked to any act of terror at any point in her long history”.

The…