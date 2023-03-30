UCH Pathologist flaws Mirabel’s report indicting Dr Olaleye

Segun Kasali

A forensic pathologist and clinical forensic physician, Dr. Uwom Eze, has flawed the medical examination presented by Dr Oyebimpe Akinbunmi against the medical director, Olufemi Olaleye, charged with the defilement of his 16-year-old wife’s niece.

Eze is the chief consultant of clinical forensic and head of Forensic Medicine Unit, Department of Pathology, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

The forensic pathologist is the first defence witness.

He was led in evidence by Mr Olusegun Fabunmi, SAN, before an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court.

He said he received a letter from Olufab Law Firm on March 25 to carry out a medical review on the medical report…