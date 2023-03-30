VIDEO: Falz, Vector diss INEC boss in new song, ‘Yakubu’

By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Renowned Nigerian rappers, Falz and Vector have expressed their views about the 2023 elections in latest song ‘Yakubu‘, titled after the INEC chairman.

The Nigeria presidential, gubernatorial, national assembly and state assembly elections was conducted by Prof. Mahmood Yabuku, and has been condemned by many due to some purported electoral malpractice, violence and lack of transparency.

The singers on the new song represent frustrated Nigerians, and didn’t hold back on calling out INEC, it chairman and other political parties allegedly involved in the electoral malpractices.

‘Yabuku‘ serves as Falz’s second official single for 2023 and is a follow-up to the…