VIDEO: Missing comedian, Ijoba Lande, finally resurfaces

By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Nigerian social media comedian, Ganiyu Kehinde popularly known as Ijoba Lande, has finally resurfaced after he was declared missing by his family last week Thursday 28th of March.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, his colleague, Oluwatosin Ijesaekun explained that a lady who saw a post about him missing found him, called her friends and the news of his whereabout was made known.

The comedian who was covered in sand was found in Igando Lagos State with the help of some vigilante members who contacted his family.