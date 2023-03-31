African leaders must take urgent steps to stem ‘japa’ tide ― Awolowo Dosumu

Wale Akinselure

Daughter of the late sage, Ambassador Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu has tasked African leaders to urgently take steps to stem the tide of too many Africans emigrating to countries where their skills are better appreciated, a trend popularly termed ‘japa’.

She said the call became more expedient than ever because Africa continued to lose, mostly youths, who possess the critical skills that the continent needed to develop and take her rightful place in the world.

Awolowo Dosumu, represented by Managing Editor/Editor-in-chief, African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, Mr Edward Dickson, made this call while delivering the keynote address at the International Symposium on Digital…