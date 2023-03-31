Boko Haram: Buhari releases N15bn for displaced persons’ repatriation

Leon Usigbe, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of N15 billion to implement the exit strategy and the immediate repatriation of the Nigerian refugees in the neighbouring countries of Cameroon, Niger and Chad displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency.

A breakdown of the amount shows that the sum of N6 billion was released to the Borno State Government; N3 billion to the Defence Headquarters; N2.5 billion to NEMA and N3 billion to the Refugee Commission for the first phase of the work of the Presidential Committee.

Consequently, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has directed all government agencies involved in the implementation of the work of the Presidential Committee…