Five die as army allegedly shoots protesting IPOB members in Aba

Nnanna Nwogu – Umuahia

Five protesting members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB were reportedly killed in Aba on Friday afternoon during a peaceful protest.

It was gathered that the IPOB members were all in white attire, expressing their opinion and calling on the federal government to release their leader, Nnamdi Kanu who is in the DSS detention in Abuja.

According to a source, the protest started at Assa road through Azikiwe road. The source stated that “on getting to Amaogbonna, soldiers opened fire”, pointing out that more than five have already died.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL has condemned what they called “the lawless killings of five…