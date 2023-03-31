I didn’t know they were police officers— Portable

Rachael Omidiji

Famous musician Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has explained why he resisted being apprehended by Nigerian Police officers on Tuesday.

He claims he was unaware that the men who raided his club in the Sango Ota area on Tuesday to arrest him were police officers.

“I didn’t know the people that came to my bar were police officers,” he said while standing before a police chief, in his native language, yoruba.

He said this in a viral video, at the police headquarters, after being arrested on Friday.

