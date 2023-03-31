INEC presents certificates of return to elected lawmakers

Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo

The Osun INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Mutiu Agboke, on Thursday, presented certificates of return to the 26 elected members of the Osun House of Assembly with a charge to them not to reproach the confidence bestow on them by the electorates.

While presenting the certificates, the resident commissioner express gladness that, the election was conclusive and there was no any case of supplementary Election in all the 26 constituencies in the state.

He, thereafter, felicitated with all the 26 elected members of the State House of Assembly saying, they should be upright in all their dealings and in their assignments of service to humanity.

Agboke who…