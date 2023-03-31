MUTAN challenges parents, teachers on use of social media by adolescents

THE Muslim Teachers Association of Nigeria (MUTAN), Lagos State, has appealed to parents and teachers to provide guidance to adolescents and safeguard them from the harmful contents of social media.

This charge was given at the occasion of this year’s Ramadan lecture of the association, held at the Government College, Surulere, Lagos.

Delivering the lecture entitled ‘The Use of Social Media by Adolescents: The Islamic Perspective’, the missioner of MUTAN, Alhaji Abdulwahab Lawal, said Muslim parents and teachers had tremendous roles to play in guiding the young ones to understand the danger involved in indiscriminate and excessive use of the social media.

Lawal identified some of the…