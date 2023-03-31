Newborn baby abandoned under Ilorin bridge

Biola Azeez – Ilorin

A yet-to-be-identified person, on Friday, abandoned a newborn baby under the Oke-Foma bridge, Ita-Nma in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE gathered that the new baby was dropped at the interior part of the state capital by an unidentified person in the early hours of the day.

It was gathered that the abandoned new baby was given a thorough bath and well-dressed before being dropped under the bridge.

The crowd who had gathered at the scene of the incident, expressed surprise, wondering why a newborn baby could be dropped at such an unhygienic place.

However, the abandoned baby, according to sources, was later evacuated by the policemen from the state…