Nigeria’s manufacturing sector needs repositioning, say Imo deputy gov, others

By: Tunbosun Ogundare – Lagos

The deputy governor of Imo State, Prof Placid Njoku, and the managing director of May and Baker Plc, Mr. Patrick Ajah, among others have said Nigeria needs to take an urgent step and reposition the manufacturing sector through the provision of favourable government policies and an enabling environment.

They said the manufacturing sector plays a crucial role to grow and develop any economy to become prosperous and Nigeria cannot be exempted.

These thoughts and perceptions were disclosed at the fifth anniversary of St. Racheal’s Pharmaceutical company and the formal launch of its new antibiotic brand, Azithromycin 500mg, in Lagos, on Wednesday with the…