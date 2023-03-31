Runsewe appeals for religious tolerance, decries divisive predictions

Worried by seeming strange predictions and hyped religious ventilations over political issues in the country, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe says such new phenomenon if left unchecked may further create bad blood among Nigerians.

Runsewe disclosed that the current rash of predictive political slants across Nigeria’s diverse religious and cultural ecosystem threatens the fabric of Nigeria’s peace and security, a time bomb that may blow up the country into pieces.

“It is becoming evident that predictions and not prophecy, is the new game in town. From football to Cricket, wrestling, dancing competitions and lately, politics, some Nigerians…