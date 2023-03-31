Seyi Makinde renames Tech-U after ex-gov, Ajimobi

Rachael Omidiji

First Technical University in Ibadan has been renamed in honour of late Governor Abiola Ajimobi by Oyo State Governor Engr. Seyi Makinde.

The university will now be called Senator Abiola Ajimobi First Technical University, according to Makinde.

In his keynote address at the varsity’s second convocation event, which was held in the school auditorium on Friday, Makinde disclosed the information.

The governor said there is a right time to search and also count losses, adding that “we live in a world where we all have to pursue our dreams.”

He mentioned that he ran for office three times, but because he was determined to serve his community, he ran again and won.

Makinde…