Stakeholders harp on finance, logistics, infrastructure for Nigerian Police development 

By: Godwin Otang – Calabar

In the light of the October 2020 nationwide #ENDSARS protest, the Nigerian Police, Justice Sector, lawyers and other security agencies have identified poor funding, logistics and obsolete infrastructure as the major limitations of the Nigerian Police.

According to systematic reviews of the situation by stakeholders, the funding logistics and obsolete infrastructure, are the reasons why the Nigerian Police hasn’t still lived up to expectations especially as it relates to the administration of the implementation and the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act many years past.

In a joint stakeholders engagement, and a Training of Trainers capacity Building on…