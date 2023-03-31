We are back, Davido says as he drops album, ‘Timeless’

By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has finally dropped the much anticipated album, “Timeless”.

The music star took to his Instagram to announce the unveiling of the album on Friday 31st of March 2023 as he promised.

Davido further appreciates those who made the album a success, also his wife, Chioma, who he referred to as the strongest woman he knows.

“At long last – WE are back. The journey from my last album to this album has been a whirlwind to say the least. I recall sitting and staring over the ocean not too long ago, wondering if I could get here again, after all I’ve been through… but with your love and support, we made…