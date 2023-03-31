Why I only paid 29,000 out of 31,000 workers — Ikpeazu

Israel Arogbonlo

The outgoing Governor of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu has given reason for only paying 29,000 out of the 31,000 civil servants in the State.

According to him, “I don’t pay their (the remaining 2,000) salaries because they are revenue-generating agencies of government”.

The Governor-elect of the state, Alex Otti, had after his election said he contested for the third time because the current government never addressed issues that made him run for the office the first time, including owing workers salaries.

Reacting to Otti’s claims on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Ikpeazu said no “core civil servant” is being owed any salary, adding that those that…