Again, Container falls on Ojuelegba bridge, cripples vehicular

Tola Adenubi

A 40ft container fell on Ojuelegba bridge in the evening of Saturday, crippling vehicular movement along the Funso Williams Avenue in Surulere area of Lagos. This is even as no life was lost as there was no vehicle beside the truck that was carrying the container when the incident happened.

As at the time of filling in this report, the traffic gridlock had stretched as far as Stadium/Iponri area of Lagos.

When contacted, Spokesman of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Mr Nosa Okunbor initially said he is not aware of the development but will get in touch with the emergency crew of the agency to quickly move in towards the scene of the accident.

However,…