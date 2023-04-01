Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started coding and building competence in several programming languages. Recently, the 13-year-old was named the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa. In this interview, the young techy opens up on life, achievements, and current projects. AROGBONLO ISRAEL reports.

You started coding at age 6. How has the journey been so far?

Yes, my first introduction to coding was at 6 years when my parents sent me to a summer computer school. When I was 7, they enrolled me for tech classes at CCHub. It was there I learned how to code from scratch. Three years later, I got a scholarship to study Software…