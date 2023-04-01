Cross River fails if Governor-elect Otu doesn’t succeed — Group

Godwin Otang – Calabar

Amidst litigations, grievances and the recent resolve to seek redress at the elections petition tribunals, politicians in Cross River have been asked to shade their sword and rather join hands with the Governor-elect Bassey Edet Otu, to avoid letting the State fails.

In a statement signed by Comrade Nji Nji, Director General of the Cruise Movement in Cross River state, and made available to Sunday Tribune in Calabar, Nji warned that dragging the Governor-elect (Bassey Otu) and his deputy to Court will amount to serious governmental distractions.

“Prince Bassey Otu (Governor-elect) will take the mantle of leadership of this State in less than two months from…