Edozie Njoku is not part of excos, cannot lay claim to party’s Nat’l Chairmanship — Oye

Sunday Ejike – Abuja

Victor Oye, whose election as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) party was on Tuesday affirmed by a Federal High Court in Abuja has said, Edozie Njoku contending the post with him is not a member of the party’s executive at any level.

Oye stated this over the weekend in Abuja, while exchanging views with newsmen on the legal battle between him and Njoku over the leadership of the political party.

While noting that Njoku does not know anything about APGA as he is a stranger in the party, Oyes said, he was sworn in as the National Chairman of APGA on June 6, 2015, in a National Convention of the party held in Awka, Anambra state.

“If…