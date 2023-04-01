Imo monarch in Police custody over anti-Uzodimma publication

Johnkennedy Uzoma – Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has arrested the traditional ruler of Umucheke in Umuobom in the Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Ekene Obinali.

The monarch was arrested on Wednesday by the operatives of the Anti- kidnapping Unit of the state police command for allegedly sharing on a WhatsApp platform a write-up that was said to be very critical of the state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

Recall that the embattled traditional ruler had on March 20 reposted the write-up on a WhatsApp group platform called Ideato Voice.

The Administrator of the platform, Vitus Ezenwa confirmed that the monarch was arrested and detained by the police on Wednesday.

Ezenwa…