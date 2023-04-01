INEC presents certificates of return to Kaduna Governor-elect, 29 elected lawmakers

Muhammad Sabiu – Kaduna

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday presented certificates of return to Kaduna Governor-Elect, Senator Uba Sani and his Deputy Dr Hadiza Balarabe.

The National Electoral Commissioner in charge of Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa and the FCT- Mohammed Haruna presented the certificates of return to duo the Governor and Deputy Governor-elect respectively.

While, the Administrative Secretary of INEC, Kaduna State-Mohammed Ahmad Mashi presented the Certificates of Return to the 29 elected State House of Assembly Members.

Speaking shortly after receiving the certificate, the governor-elect said today’s event marked an important milestone in his…