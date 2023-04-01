Mai Atafo, Macallan impact 40 fashion designers

By Tunde Ayanda

Renowned Nigerian fashion designer, Mai Atafo, has collaborated with ultra-premium Scottish whisky brand, The Macallan, to support and empower 40 young Nigerian fashion enthusiasts in Lagos.

The programme, entitled, “Fashion Conversations”, provided a platform for young designers to gain industry insights through in-depth conversations about the commercialisation of fashion and tips on how to navigate the fashion industry.

The in-depth sessions, sponsored by The Macallan, featured an eight-hour masterclass with Mai Atafo on fashion design, branding, marketing, and other essential skills.

Participants also had the opportunity to view…