Nigerian wonderkid becomes youngest cloud practitioner in Africa

Israel Arogbonlo

Joshua Agboola, a young programmer, speaker on technology topics, and YouTuber, added another medal to his list of achievements, by becoming the youngest Certified Amazon Web Services Cloud Practitioner in Africa at the age of 13, after passing the AWS Cloud Practitioner test.

Cloud services are infrastructure, platforms, or software that are hosted by third-party providers and made available to users through the internet.

When asked what inspired him to accomplish this feat, Joshua responded: “I had known for a while that Cloud Computing was one of the growing areas of the IT sector and one of the defining technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution. But its importance…