Think Home Estate demolition leaves hundreds homeless

Michael Ovat

Hundreds of occupants of the Think home Estate GRA, Awka, Anambra State have been rendered homeless following the demolition of the property in the estate.

The demolished structure, which compromises upstairs was over 20 other structures.

The demolition followed the conclusion of a 21-year legal battle between Chief Jude Osude, his Bekilo Farms Ltd and former Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Prof. Ilochi Okafor, his Wife Egosonwa Okafor, a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, late Val Elosiuba, the present Deputy speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Pascal Agbodike and Anambra State government.

Sometime in 2004, some people,…