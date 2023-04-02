Bandits sack 8 communities in Niger, abduct locals

Adelowo Oladipo – Minna

No fewer than eight communities in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State have been run down and taken over by armed men suspected to be bandits, killing and abducting several numbers of locals in the communities.

Executive Chairman of the local government, Hon. Umar Jibrin Igede raised the alarm in an interview with Journalists in Minna the state capital over the weekend adding that already, seven of the communities in the local government have been deserted as a result of incessant attacks from the bandits.

Hon Jibrin Igede stated further that armed men in the last two weeks have unleashed terror on Kulho, Sahon Rami, and Tashan Hajiya among other…