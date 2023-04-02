C and S Surulere branch choir to celebrate 50th anniversary

By Segun Adebayo

The choir of the Surulere branch of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Nigeria, Ayo Nio, will celebrate its 50th anniversary on April 23.

Formed 50 years ago by the current General Overseer of the church, Senior Special Apostle S.F. Korode, Surulere choir of the movement has played a pivotal role in the evolution of the church›s legacy of gospel songs that have endured for several years.

Their songs, covering about 42 albums, include ‘Lehin Jesu Ko Se Nikan›, ‹Paradise›, ‹Mojewo Jesu Kristi›, ‹Take Control›, among others.

According to Chairman of the 50th Anniversary Committee, Mr Olusola Gbadejo, the celebration commenced late last year with some…