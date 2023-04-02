COSEYL condemns arrest of Eze Nwajagu in Lagos, demands

Johnkennedy Uzoma

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone has condemned in strongest terms the unlawful arrest of a revered Igbo Traditional Leader Eze Igbo of Ajao Estate, Lagos, Eze Fredrick Nwajagu by the Department of State Services, DSS, and the Nigerian Police in Lagos State command.

The youth body observed that such arrests occurred when people like MC Oluomo and his thugs threatened and executed their threats against Igbos, killing and attacking their businesses and properties are moving about freely.

In a statement issued Saturday in Owerri by the President General of COSEYL, Hon Goodluck Ibem, said…