Diya felt betrayed, humiliated after release — Son

By: Taoheed Adegbite

Following the death of Lieutenant-General Oladipo Diya (retd), former Chief of General Staff (CGS) under the Abacha administration who died on Sunday, his last son, Dr Babatunde Diya has explained how accusation of coup and treatment from junior officers left his father betrayed and humiliated.

Diya, who spoke in an interview with Vanguard, recalled the experience after Abacha’s demise, which incidentally led to his father’s release.

According to him, the news of his prudent disciplinarian father involved in a coup plot came as a rude shock to the family.

However, the deceased retired military officer, who was also a Military Administrator in Ogun State, was…