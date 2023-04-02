Driver, Conductor, 15 travellers bag five-year jail term over illegal possession of arms in Ondo

Hakeem Gbadamosi, Akure

A Magistrates Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo state capital, has sentenced a bus driver, his conductor and 15 passengers, suspected to be terrorists to five years in prison for conspiracy and illegal possession of firearms.

The Magistrate, Damilola Sekoni convicted the defendants after they were found guilty of two out of the three counts charge levelled against them.

The Magistrate said, “I am satisfied with circumstantial evidence given, in the instances of the avalanche of evidence before me, all defendants were guilty of the first charge, the 11th and 13th defendants who are the driver and his conductor, were guilty of the second charge while all the…