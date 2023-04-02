Experts lament over low govt’s intervention on mental healthcare

Segun Kasali – Lagos

Mental Health Experts have said that Federal Government is not doing enough in reducing mental illnesses in the country.

They lamented over this at the launch of a Mental Health book entitled: Living Mindfully: A Journey to being, yesterday in Lagos.

A Psychiatrist, Dr Ayo Oyedeji complained that many doctors are leaving in droves and such is not good for the country.

Oyedeji stated that this is making the doctor to patients ratio very low; Hence, few doctors attend to many patients.

Dr Ayo, therefore, advised the government to increase their level of commitment to ameliorating mental health issues in the country by providing enabling environment for people to…