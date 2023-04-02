FCTA sends 217 street beggars back to Katsina, Kano, others

Lawrence Bajah, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has repatriated 217 destitutes and street beggars from the street of the Federal Capital City, Abuja.

Alhaji Sani Amar-Rabe, Director, Department, Social Welfare Services, Social Development Secretariat (SDS) of the FCTA, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen at the FCT Vocational and Rehabilitation Centre in Bwari Area Council, shortly after dispatching officials of the department to transport the destitutes and beggars to their various states.

He explained that the repatriation was in compliance with the order by the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu and the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr Olusade…