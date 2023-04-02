FG approves amendment of 2022/2023 deep offshore mini bid round

Adetola Bademosi, Abuja

The Federal Government has approved the amendment of the 2022/2023 deep offshore oil blocks mini bid round.

It said the move was in a bid to boost confidence in the transparency and continuity of the 2022/2023 Mini-bid Round process.

The Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) Engr. Gbenga Komolafe in a statement at the weekend said the amendment of the bid round calendar is to accommodate the concerns expressed by both local and international investors over the closeness of the schedule to the terminal date of the present administration in the country.

“Following the approval by President Buhari in his capacity as the Petroleum…