I want to enjoy every moment of my career —Lade

For Omolade Racheal Oyetundu, better known by her stage name Lade, rising to stardom was never going to come easy but she was prepared to test her might in a male-dominated music industry and sing her way through. From singing in the church to dominating the music industry with her hit track, Adulthood, Lade shares the story of her rise to fame, in this interview with SEGUN ADEBAYO.

How did your career in music start and what prepared you for this moment?

You know that a lot of music artistes would say their music career started in church; mine also started in church. I think the fact that my career started from the choir prepared me for this moment and other moments of my life that are…