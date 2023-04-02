I’ll continue training more artists, help my community, Says Jimoh Buraimoh at 80

By Akintayo Abodunrin

Leading painter and artist, Chief Jimoh Buraimoh, clocks 80 tomorrow, Monday, April 3, 2023. The foremost authority on bead paintings and mosaic murals is renowned worldwide, with major commissions in Howell Park, the City of Atlanta and UTC headquarters in Basel, Switzerland. The widely exhibited artist, community leader and mentor reflects on his life and art in this interview. Excerpts.

CONGRATULATIONS on your 80th birthday, Chief. How does it feel to be 80?

I’m delighted. I thank God for getting to 80 because I never knew I would see this day. So, I give glory to God, who spared my life until now, and I pray he will keep me in the years ahead.

Why did you say…