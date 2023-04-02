My father was dedicated, prudent disciplinarian

Femi Akinyemi

Dr Babatunde Diya, the last son of former Chief of General Staff (CGS) under the Abacha administration, Lieutenant-General Oladipo Diya (retd) has described his late father as a “dedicated and prudent disciplinarian”.

Diya made this known in an interview with Vanguard, saying that the late Diya was very professional and dedicated to the advancement of the nation.

“I will say he was a professional who was dedicated to his job, his profession and dedicated to the advancement and development of Nigeria as a country.

“I think he was a very prudent disciplinarian, which was evident in the way he handled affairs when he was in government, particularly when he was a Military…