NNPP National chairman, Alkali, resigns

Taofeek Lawal, Abuja

The National Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Professor Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali, has announced his resignation from the position.

Alkali, who presided over the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party in Abuja last Thursday, in a letter titled ‘Letter Of Stepping Aside From The Post Of National Chairman New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), said it is time to give room for fresh hands to take over to build and improve on what he has achieved as national chairman of the party.

According to the former presidential aide, NNPP requires major and fundamental structural and systemic changes and reorganization at all levels of the party in…