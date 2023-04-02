Ondo Labour Party challenges INEC over omission of logo on ballot paper

Hakeem Gbadamosi, Akure

The Ondo State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has said that the party will pursue the omission of the party’s name and logo on the ballot papers for the February 25, National Assembly election in the state to logical conclusions.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the State Coordinator of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Abiodun Ambode, who expressed surprise over the omission by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ambode said the party discovered that the party’s name and logo are missing when the electoral materials sent to various wards were delivered and complaints were raised by the party.

He frowned over…