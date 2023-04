Tribune Online

Rend, Rent, Rented, Render, Wrought…

Sample 1: “The arrival of Governor Adeleke at the venue raised the excitement beyond expectation as the wild shouting of ‘Imole De’ rented the air space.” (How Governor Adeleke embarrassed Aregbesola in Ilesa, Opera News, 30 March, 2023) The word that interests us is rented which occurs in the following context: “the wild shouting of […]

Rend, Rent, Rented, Render, Wrought…

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune