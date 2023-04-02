Troubled ‘Obidient’ passenger to appear in Abuja airport magistrate court Monday

Shola Adekola, Lagos

Barring any minute of change, the unruly passenger debarked and handed over to the police for making sensitive statement about President-elect, Bola Tinubu onboard an Ibom Air Abuja/Lagos bound flight on Friday will appear in the magistrate court located within the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja today, Monday.

According to information gathered, the affected passenger, Obiajulu Uja ran into trouble when he was said to have openly declared his grievance against the All Progressive Congress (APC) President-elect, Tinubu as the incoming president.

He was said to have created a scene onboard the flight as he continued to shout ‘Obidients’ and kicked against…