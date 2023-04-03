2.23 million candidates sat for WASSCE in 2022 — WAEC

Tunbosun Ogundare – Lagos

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) International has said a total of 2,276,112 candidates sat its 2022 May/June senior school certificate examination (WASSCE) across its five member countries, namely: Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, The Gambia and Nigeria.

It has also announced and rewarded the best three candidates among them with WAEC International Excellence Awards at its recent 71st annual general meeting held in Banju, the capital of Gambia.

A 17-year-old Nigerian female student of St Paul’s Academy, Jos, Plateau State, Miss Chioma Blessing Obidigbo came third in the exam while the duo of Masters Alex Opoku Manu and Benjamin Eyram Nana Kwame…