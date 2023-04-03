55 patients access affordable innovative cancer

Kazeem Biriowo

The National Health Insurance Authority’s (NHIA) landmark partnership with healthcare company, Roche, has given 55 cancer patients access to innovative cancer medicines at a subsidised cost.

Fundamentally, the partnership ensures the affordable of cancer medicines to beneficiaries through a cost-sharing system.

Within that arrangement, Roche pays 50%, the NHIA pays 30% and the patient pays 20%.

Speaking at the presentation of the progress report of the partnership, the Director General, of NHIA, Prof Mohammed Sambo said, “This partnership shows that it is helping Nigerians affected by cancer to proactively avoid financial hardship and supports them to focus on the most…