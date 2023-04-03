Aayo – The myth of new talent (1)

At 25, Aduke is a beauty to behold. Debonair and radiating a light-hearted mien, she also packs a punch when it comes to wit and intelligence. She has no problem capturing any man’s heart. Since she was a teenager, men have fallen head over heels in love with her. Aduke has the voice of a nightingale and keeps the entire community spellbound at every festival. Every festival saw her coming up with a new composition. To cap it all, the wiggling of her waist as she sang was enough to take any lecherous man into the realms of putrid imaginations. At a point, the surrounding villages began to request that Aduke become a prominent feature of their festivals.

And that was when the problems…