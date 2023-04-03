APC national vice chair accuses Adamu of usurping NEC, national caucus 

By: Taiwo Amodu – Abuja

National Vice -Chairman, North West of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has again raised concern over the administration of Buhari House – the party national secretariat – by its chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Lukman, who is a member of the APC National Working Committee (NEC), in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, titled; “APC and Questions of Progressive Credentials” accused the party national chairman of usurping the functions of other statutory organs of the governing party.

The national Vice Chairman who alleged that the national secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore is in league with Senator Adamu,…