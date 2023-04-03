Consider North Central for Deputy Senate President, Northern groups urge APC

Tijani Adeyemi – Abuja

The amalgamation of the All Progressives Congress Northern groups in Nigeria has urged the National Working Committee of the party to consider the North Central geopolitical zone for the position of the Deputy Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

The highly influential pressure groups said since the Senate President and Deputy Senate President positions must be shared between the North and the South, the North Central stood a better chance to produce a Presiding Officer of the red chamber.

The Coordinator of the Coalition, Alhaji Habibu Salau, appealed in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Monday.

He said Senator Sani Musa, a ranking…