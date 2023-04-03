Court grants Portable bail of N300,000

By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Popularly known as Portable has been granted bail by a Magistrate Court, sitting in Ifo, Ifo local government area of Ogun State.

The Ogun State Police Command arraigned the hip hop singer on a three-count charge bothering on assault and theft of musical equipment.

Popular “Zazu Zeh” crooner was granted bail by the presiding Magistrate of the of the court today (Monday).

The controversial singer was granted bail of N300,000, with two sureties from his immediate family.

The Magistrate said Portable should fulfil the bail condition before leaving the court premises.