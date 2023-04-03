Court reinstates impeached Plateau Assembly Speaker

Plateau High Court sitting in Jos on Monday reinstated Abok Ayuba as Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly.

Ayuba was impeached on October 28, 2021, by members of the State Assembly.

Ayuba, however, challenged his impeachment which he described as illegal, saying that it contravened the rules of the assembly.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Nefisa Musa, who delivered the judgment, granted the plaintiff’s prayers.

Musa said that the procedure adopted for the removal of Ayuba was illegal.

Ayuba, who went from the court straight to Assembly Complex, said that he was vindicated from the illegal impeachment.

He thanked Plateau people for standing by him during his travails.

“I and my honourable…