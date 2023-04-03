Millions of naira worth of goods destroyed as Lagos warehouse goes up in flames

Olalekan Olabulo

Millions of naira worth of goods were on Sunday afternoon destroyed as fire ravaged a warehouse along Oba Akran road in the Ikeja area of Lagos State.

Though the cause of the fire incident was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, the warehouse reportedly serves as a store for imported alcoholic drinks

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the Sunday inferno and stressed that no life was lost in the incident.

The emergency respondent agency also stated that the burnt goods consisted mostly of a very popular alcoholic drink, Jameson.

The Permanent Secretary in charge of LASEMA, Femi Oke Osanyintolu in a short statement on Sunday…